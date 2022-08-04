Bills safety Jordan Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow in practice earlier this week.

Poyer reportedly will be back in time for Week One, when the Bills take on the Rams in the season opener. But head coach Sean McDermott did not put a timetable on Poyer’s return to the field in his Thursday press conference.

“We’ll see,” McDermott said. “I think it’s going to be some days here, maybe a week or two. We’ll see. He’s a tough guy and [we] know he rehabs well, so we’ll see.”

The full starting Bills’ secondary has not practiced together during training camp, with cornerback Tre'Davious White on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL. But Poyer and safety Micah Hyde have also been banged up.

McDermott was asked about those injuries. He centered his answer on Poyer and Hyde, since the safeties have been active participants at camp.

“I’m not overly concerned,” McDermott said. “I’m always concerned when guys miss time, because you need that time to practice — whether you’ve been together like Micah and Jordan have or not, practice is important to performance. So with that, we’ll just see where it goes. And I think Micah will be out there a little bit more today as well.”

Sean McDermott: Jordan Poyer’s elbow injury could keep him out for “maybe a week or two” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk