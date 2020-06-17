After Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologized last month for a 2019 tweet saying only “elite white people” should be allowed to own guns, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said that he had a lot of work to do in order to win the trust of his teammates.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Fromm has started that process and commended Fromm for being communicative and contrite with teammates during their remote team meetings. McDermott said the process is going to have to continue once the team gets to camp for the team to fully move past it.

“Jake’s situation is certainly one that we’ve taken very seriously,” McDermott said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “Jake did a very good job of communicating to the team on more than one occasion . . . and that has to continue. Right now it’s, where do we go from here? Jake has to continue to earn it . . . There’s going to be players who are going to be wanting to see how Jake acts and reacts in certain situations. Not just on the field but off the field. They’re going to have a chance to evaluate Jake not only on the field but off the field and that will be an important piece.”

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in April and the Bills have Matt Barkley and Davis Webb on the roster, so any problems for the rookie on or off the field could result in a short stay in Buffalo.

Sean McDermott: Jake Fromm has communicated well, that has to continue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk