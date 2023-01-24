Sean McDermott: We all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward

The Bills’ disappointing exit in the divisional round of the postseason means that the club has some real self-assessment to do in the coming days and weeks.

Head coach Sean McDermott did not want to comment on potential staff changes during his season-ending press conference on Monday. But he did address some of the big-picture elements his team has to deal with in the wake of Buffalo’s decisive 27-10 loss to Cincinnati.

“I’m a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season, in terms of what you saw on the field,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “And that’s what you have to address. So obviously, we weren’t good enough yesterday, and we need to address those areas and do what’s necessary to get this organization to the Super Bowl.”

McDermott mentioned that the Bills have to look at “the line of scrimmage” — so both the offensive and defensive lines. But that’s not the only area targeted for improvement.

“And then you look at the quarterback play, and I thought, we’ve got a quarterback that we feel really good about and should feel good about,” McDermott said. “But we all, myself included, Josh [Allen], and the leaders of this football team, we all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.”

McDermott added the Bills will continue to look for ways to get over the proverbial hump.

“We won’t stop until we get there,” McDermott said. “And that’s the vision moving forward, and we’re all frustrated on a day after loss in the division round, that’s for sure. Extremely proud of how far this organization has come, but not satisfied.”

