Sean McDermott: Would be huge to see Josh Allen back to having fun out there

It's been a tumultuous week in Buffalo thanks to Monday's loss to the Broncos and Tuesday's firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

A win against the Jets on Sunday would be a good way to start settling things down and head coach Sean McDermott touched on something he believes would help make that outcome more likely during his Friday press conference. McDermott was asked about the importance of seeing positive energy from quarterback Josh Allen and McDermott said it would make a significant difference for the team.

"Huge. Yeah, huge," McDermott said, via Jon Scott of Spectrum News. "He’s the leader of our football team, let alone in this case, the offense. I think just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there. The guy that we have watched over the years here, but also back at Wyoming right? Just going out there and having that joy when he’s playing."

Allen has thrown 11 interceptions and lost five fumbles this season and those turnover issues began in their Week One loss to the Jets. Allen gave the ball away four times in that contest and everyone in Buffalo will feel a lot more joyful about the offense if he can put those problems to rest over the rest of the season.