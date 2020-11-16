Sean McDermott: Game shouldn’t have come down to Hail Mary

The Telegraph

Lewis Hamilton completed a record-equalling seventh Formula 1 world title on Sunday, matching the great Michael Schumacher, and cementing his place as one of the sporting greats. With that in mind, we asked our reporters to name who their UK sportsperson of the decade is and why. You can let us know your thoughts on their nominations or who you would select instead. Let's start with Sunday's standout star... Lewis Hamilton When it comes to the dominance and the significance of his achievements, Hamilton’s sporting success is hard to beat. His shock move to Mercedes — who had then won just a single race since their return to F1 — from a winning McLaren team turned out to be a masterstroke. Since joining them in 2013, Hamilton has won 73 grands prix (over half since 2014), six world titles and taken 71 pole positions. Alongside team principal Toto Wolff, Hamilton has created F1’s most dominant and arguably greatest ever team, surpassing even the great Michael Schumacher-led Ferrari team of the early 2000s. His confirmation in 2020 as the most successful driver in history — breaking Schumacher’s wins record and matching his seven titles — had been coming for a while but with every win his claim to be F1’s greatest ever grow stronger and stronger. Early next year he should wrap up a remarkable century of both pole positions and victories. The longevity of his success and his consistency is astounding. His growing social conscience and public voice have begun to change the staid traditions and culture of F1 for the better, too, but his on-track performances have left him without peer in the last decade. Luke Slater Sir AP McCoy Every year, hours before the biggest horse race in the UK, the same thing would happen: the odds on whatever horse AP McCoy was riding in the Grand National would plummet. In a race more about luck than any other, the reputation of one horseman would prompt millions of pounds to be shifted. It is difficult to compare jockeys from different eras, but in terms of numbers alone McCoy has no rival. His Grand National victory in 2010 with Don't Push It was fitting given his total dominance of the jumps division for the decade prior. Even as he approached his retirement - which came in 2015 - there were no signs of slowing. He was crowned champion jockey for 20 consecutive years before calling it a day, riding an incomprehensible 4,348 winners. His ability to cajole weary horses was undeniable (just watch his ride below on Wichita Lineman at the 2009 Cheltenham Festival) and his resilience astonishing, regularly driving the length of the country in the search of just one more winner which could so easily instead add to an estimated 1,000 falls suffered during his career.