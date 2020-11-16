Sean McDermott: Game shouldn’t have come down to Hail Mary

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made the biggest play of Sunday’s 32-30 win over the Bills when they hooked up for a 43-yard Hail Mary with two seconds left on the clock.

The score came after a Stefon Diggs touchdown put the Bills up with 34 seconds left in the game. That score ended a run of five straight Buffalo drives that ended without points. They punted three times and Josh Allen threw two interceptions over that stretch and Bills head coach Sean McDermott lamented those missed opportunities after the dramatic finish.

“They made the play, the special play they had to make to win the game and beat us,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “But that game should not have come down to that play and, unfortunately, it did. So, we take our lumps, we live by it and we learn from it and it’s got to drive you harder, man. It’s got to drive us all harder to want it more.”

The Bills remain in first place in the AFC East, but the Dolphins are nipping at their heels after a fifth straight win and it should be an interesting stretch run for Buffalo once they return from their Week 11 bye.

Sean McDermott: Game shouldn’t have come down to Hail Mary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • How much money each golfer won at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National

    Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Replacements for Harbaugh, Penn State’s woes, Moving the Playoff

    It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.

  • UK sportspeople of the decade: As Lewis Hamilton triumphs again, our experts pick their standout star

    Lewis Hamilton completed a record-equalling seventh Formula 1 world title on Sunday, matching the great Michael Schumacher, and cementing his place as one of the sporting greats. With that in mind, we asked our reporters to name who their UK sportsperson of the decade is and why. You can let us know your thoughts on their nominations or who you would select instead. Let's start with Sunday's standout star... Lewis Hamilton When it comes to the dominance and the significance of his achievements, Hamilton’s sporting success is hard to beat. His shock move to Mercedes — who had then won just a single race since their return to F1 — from a winning McLaren team turned out to be a masterstroke. Since joining them in 2013, Hamilton has won 73 grands prix (over half since 2014), six world titles and taken 71 pole positions. Alongside team principal Toto Wolff, Hamilton has created F1’s most dominant and arguably greatest ever team, surpassing even the great Michael Schumacher-led Ferrari team of the early 2000s. His confirmation in 2020 as the most successful driver in history — breaking Schumacher’s wins record and matching his seven titles — had been coming for a while but with every win his claim to be F1’s greatest ever grow stronger and stronger. Early next year he should wrap up a remarkable century of both pole positions and victories. The longevity of his success and his consistency is astounding. His growing social conscience and public voice have begun to change the staid traditions and culture of F1 for the better, too, but his on-track performances have left him without peer in the last decade. Luke Slater Sir AP McCoy Every year, hours before the biggest horse race in the UK, the same thing would happen: the odds on whatever horse AP McCoy was riding in the Grand National would plummet. In a race more about luck than any other, the reputation of one horseman would prompt millions of pounds to be shifted. It is difficult to compare jockeys from different eras, but in terms of numbers alone McCoy has no rival. His Grand National victory in 2010 with Don't Push It was fitting given his total dominance of the jumps division for the decade prior. Even as he approached his retirement - which came in 2015 - there were no signs of slowing. He was crowned champion jockey for 20 consecutive years before calling it a day, riding an incomprehensible 4,348 winners. His ability to cajole weary horses was undeniable (just watch his ride below on Wichita Lineman at the 2009 Cheltenham Festival) and his resilience astonishing, regularly driving the length of the country in the search of just one more winner which could so easily instead add to an estimated 1,000 falls suffered during his career.

  • Baker Mayfield told Nick Chubb not to score in the huddle

    Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Cam Newton had great interaction with Jakobi Meyers before double-pass TD

    Cam Newton shared a hilarious interaction that took place between him and Jakobi Meyers right before the wide receiver's double-pass touchdown Sunday night vs. the Ravens.

  • Richard Sherman, 49ers furious after absurd penalty on Drew Brees sack

    Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?

  • Nick Boyle suffers awful leg injury, Patriots immediately call for Ravens athletic trainers

    Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.

  • Golf: Pedersen holds nerve in playoff to win first Saudi Ladies title

    Hall, who was leading with five holes to play, bogeyed the 16th and missed an eight-foot birdie putt for the win, while Pedersen sunk two birdies in her last five holes to force the playoff after both players ended tied on 10-under par. Pedersen birdied the first extra hole to claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) crown after her victories at the Indian Open in 2015 and the Czech Open in August. "It's very special," Pedersen said.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers puts the Packers on the board with a ridiculous throw

    Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent

  • Lakers star Anthony Davis turns down player option, will become free agent

    Anthony Davis is fresh off his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Masters payout: Dustin Johnson earns green jacket and $2 million plus

    Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field.

  • Bills baffled, bitter after Hopkins' last-second TD catch

    The Buffalo Bills forced Kyler Murray from the pocket, chewing up precious seconds while forcing the Arizona quarterback to make a desperation throw into the end zone. Three Buffalo defenders collapsed around Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, well positioned to swat the ball away to preserve Buffalo's comeback victory. An answered prayer for Arizona left Buffalo with a bitter defeat.

  • Masters: Why was the Sunday pin on No. 16 moved? We have a theory.

    It's been a Sunday Masters staple — a hole location for the tricky 16th hole that allows players to use the bank to draw the ball close.

  • Watch: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins dupe Chargers’ defense on TD pass

    Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with the great fake on a TD pass.

  • Masters Winner Johnson Prevails in Tax Game by Not Winning in NY

    By winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Dustin Johnson won what is often considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport. He was presented with the fabled green jacket, just like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and other legends who have earned victories. Johnson also takes home […]

  • After crushing loss, Michigan football among Big Ten football's biggest losers

    Michigan football was among the biggest losers in the Big Ten, thanks to a dispiriting 38-point loss to Wisconsin.

  • Lakers reportedly will go after Wesley Matthews in free agency

    The Lakers need to bring in wing depth after agreeing to trade Danny Green.

  • Steelers vs Bengals: 6 big takeaways from the win

    The Steelers dominated the Bengals thanks to an MVP-caliber performance by Ben Roethlisberger.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Jalen Ramsey proves he's worth his $105 million as Rams make a statement

    Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf was no contest.