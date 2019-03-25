Sean McDermott on Frank Gore/LeSean McCoy: Iron will sharpen iron

Recent years have generally found NFL teams averse to relying on running backs over 30 to play major roles on their offense, but the Bills are going another way this season.

They signed Frank Gore, who turns 36 this May, to complement LeSean McCoy, who turns 31 this summer, in their backfield. Some might wonder if the Bills are putting too much faith in players who might be close to the end of the line, especially with McCoy coming off his worst NFL season.

As you’d imagine, head coach Sean McDermott is not in that camp and he told NFL Media that he believes the two players will push each other to better things.

“I just think what better way to challenge one another with a guy for LeSean that’s been there and done that and done a lot of the things LeSean’s done at a high level,” McDermott said. “I think iron’s gonna sharpen iron in that situation.”

Gore and McCoy have the most combined rushing yards of any teammates in NFL history and they will add to that total in 2019. How much they add will help determine how well things go in Buffalo next season.