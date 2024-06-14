Sean McDermott explains why Bills practiced on final day of minicamp

The Buffalo Bills took a difference route on the final day of mandatory minicamp than we’re used to seeing.

Each offseason every NFL team hosts a three-day set of practices called minicamp which are… mandatory. In most years under the watch of head coach Sean McDermott, the players were let go after only two workouts.

The Bills took a new approach in 2024. McDermott held a practice on Day 3.

Why? He kept the reason pretty simple. The coach thinks the team needed it because of all the roster turnover this offseason.

McDermott’s explanation can be found in the Batavia Daily clip below:

Sean McDermott on why the #Bills decided to go forward with the final day of minicamp: “We need to practice.” Added he appreciates the players’ willingness to return for a third day In past years, the team had forgone the final day of camp pic.twitter.com/a50GHnJZAB — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 13, 2024

