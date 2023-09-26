Sean McDermott: Dolphins offensive schematics "almost revolutionary"

The Bills defense forced five turnovers and had nine sacks in Sunday's rout of the Commanders, but there wasn't much time for head coach Sean McDermott and his staff to enjoy that performance before they turned their attention to Week Four.

Divisional games are always crucial and this weekend finds the Dolphins coming to town off of their offensive explosion against the Broncos. They posted 726 yards in a 70-20 win and McDermott said that the window to celebrate a win gets "shorter and shorter or smaller and smaller" with a team like that coming to town.

Speed is a hallmark of Miami's offense under head coach Mike McDaniel with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert pressuring defenses. The Bills saw that attack three times last season — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed the playoff matchup between the teams — and McDermott said Monday that he thinks the Dolphins are pushing things even further than they did in 2022.

"It seems like they added to it this offseason, right?," McDermott said, via the team's website. "So, very good skill. Tua is throwing the ball extremely well. And their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense."

Sunday's game will feature more than the Bills defense against the Dolphins offense, but it feels like that's going to be the crucial matchup to determine who gets a leg up in the race for the AFC East title.