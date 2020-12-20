Sean McDermott doesn’t have an update on Stefon Diggs’ foot

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Saturday night is a happy one for the Bills and their fans, but there are some injury concerns that will linger through celebrations of their first AFC East title since 1995.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White said he’s feeling pretty good after suffering a stinger in the 48-19 win, but there will be a wait for word on wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Head coach Sean McDermott said he had no update on the foot injury that knocked Diggs out of the game.

Diggs offered another illustration of his value to the team before getting hurt. He had 11 catches for 147 yards to continue a splendid first season with the Bills.

His first catch gave him a franchise record for catches in the season and he leads the league with 111 catches this season. He’s in third place in single-season receiving yards and is 54 yards away from tying Eric Moulds’ team record. His chances of getting there will be tied to the condition of his foot.

