Sean McDermott doesn’t like new kickoff rules: ‘I like the money to stay in my pocket’

The NFL has approved new kickoff rules. Sean McDermott does not appear to be a fan.

The Buffalo Bills head coach appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. When the topic of the rule change came up, McDermott said a lot without saying anything.

The update revolves around touchbacks. Now instead of kneeling the ball inside the end zone for one, if a returner does that, or calls a fair catch inside the 25-yard the ball will just simply be placed at the 25.

McDermott isn’t into it… it appears.

“I’d like the money to stay in my pocket,” McDermott said when asked for his feelings.

His full reaction can be found the clip below:

THIS NEW KICKOFF RULE COACH.. "I like the money to stay in my pocket" 😂😂 Sean McDermott #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ng79OJ9V8d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire