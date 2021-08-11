Sean McDermott on Dawson Knox: ‘He’s having a really good camp’

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott likes what he is seeing from tight end Dawson Knox.

A polarizing figure for observers of the team, Knox has had an up-and-down career so far. But so far during training camp, McDermott has only had good things to say about Knox.

“I think you’re seeing the production,” McDermott said via press conference. “He was off to a really good start– had a little bit of a hiccup one day and came back the next day and got right back on it.”

“I think he’s having a really good camp. I’ve been proud of what he’s done to this point,” McDermott added.

Knox, a third-round pick in 2019, is entering the third year of his career in 2021. He knows it’s going to be a pivotal one.

If he doesn’t prove he can be a true No. 1 tight end in the NFL, next offseason finding someone who can be might be the task on the top of the Bills’ to-do list.

“I’ve always said I want to be a well-rounded tight end. I don’t ever want to come off the field,” Knox said from training camp. “I want to be that three-down tight end so it’s about working on every single aspect of a game.”

Leading to the downs in his career has been his hands. Knox has clearly had more drops than he and fans would like.

This offseason he has certainly put in to work to improve them. Its been noted that Knox worked with a hand-eye coordination expert. He also attended the first “Tight end University,” a gathering of tight ends from around the NFL that worked out together and shared tips of the trade.

“It was awesome just seeing what everybody’s good at and taking a piece of everybody’s game,” Knox said on TEU.

Putting in the effort is good, but it’s the production that counts.

Even if Knox doesn’t breakout in his third season like the way Bills quarterback Josh Allen did last year, he could still have a spot on the team moving forward.

It just won’t be a prominent one… so if that’s what he aspires to have… the time for Knox to prove that is now.

