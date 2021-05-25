Sean McDermott confirms no Stefon Diggs, Star Lotulelei at Bills OTAs this week

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Bills have entered the third phase of organized team activities this week. The key thing about these workouts is that they are voluntary, players are not required to attend until mandatory workouts start from June 15-17.

Last week, the Bills had Phase 2 of workouts. Reportedly, 75 players showed up for those.

On Tuesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott spoke via video conference from OTAs. During it, he did not give a specific number of players in attendance, only saying it’s “70-plus players,” but did the coach did mention a few by name regarding their attendance.

On the side of the fence of those players not attending were wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

On Diggs, McDermott did not sound worried about his lack of attendance. He also touched on Diggs’ injury status. Earlier his offseason, Diggs revealed he played through an oblique injury during the 2020 playoffs.

On his health, McDermott was not concerned.

“(Diggs) is a tough guy and a heck of a competitor,” McDermott said.

However, while Diggs is not in the building working out, another injured wideout was: Cole Beasley. The slot side receiver played through a broken bone in his leg. McDermott indicated Beasley was rehabbing that issue in Orchard Park.

“(Cole) is working on getting back out there,” McDermott said.

On Lotulelei, McDermott did not comment, only saying he’s not attending practices.

