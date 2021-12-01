The Bills lost a big piece of their defense in their Thanksgiving night win over the Saints.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury. White was the team’s top cornerback and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Tuesday that he leaves “some big shoes to fill” because of his ability to match up with No. 1 receivers on a weekly basis.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that filling those shoes won’t come down to one player making up for what the team loses with White out of action.

“It is next-man-up, regardless,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “But I think collectively as a team, we’ve got to take our game another level.”

Dane Jackson was mentioned as one player who is set for a bigger role and the new look defense will get a quick test against the Patriots on Monday night.

Sean McDermott: We collectively have to raise our game with Tre’Davious White out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk