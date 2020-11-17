Center Mitch Morse started the first eight games of the Bills season before suffering a concussion in Week 8 that caused him to miss the team’s win over the Seahawks in Week 9.

Morse was off the injury report in Week 10, but he wasn’t back on the field. Morse joined backup quarterback Matt Barkley as the only players on the gameday roster not to play a snap in the 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said there were no last-minute health concerns and that it was strictly his decision to go with Jon Feliciano at center.

“He was healthy, coach’s decision right there,” McDermott said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “We know Mitch is a good player and just felt like for that week, meaning last week, we felt like we had at least some momentum with the group we had had in when Mitch went down and wanted to take a look at it one more week there.”

McDermott insisted that Morse was not benched, although that would seem to be an exercise in semantics given his previous place in the pecking order. He also said nothing has been decided on an ongoing basis.

The Bills failed to get anything going in the run game against Arizona and Seattle picked up seven sacks in the Week 9 win, so there would seem to be a good chance that they’ll make some more tweaks to the offensive line during their bye week.

Sean McDermott: “Coach’s decision” not to play Mitch Morse originally appeared on Pro Football Talk