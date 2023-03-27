Sean McDermott will call plays for Bills defense post-Leslie Frazier

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is going to replace Leslie Frazier… sort of.

Frazier stepped away from the Bills and NFL for the 2023 season. He announced intentions to return to coaching in 2024, but his long-term future in Buffalo is unknown.

Regarding both the short and long game, McDermott provided us with an answer most assumed.

Frazier leaving meant the Bills coaching staff would have to identify a new person to call plays. Frazier previously did so as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings, McDermott confirmed he’s going to take Frazier’s job doing that during games. While McDermott was not doing so before, he does have experience calling plays prior to his job in Buffalo. As the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, McDermott had long spells as a play caller. Because of that, most figured McDermott would end up deciding to call plays in 2023.

Not only will that end of the mic be new for the Bills defense, so will the on-field one. Previously Tremaine Edmunds was the player who had the plays sent into him each snap during contests. He’s gone on to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Regardless, McDermott’s experience should help make the transition to a new play-calling formula a bit easier.

McDermott explaining his decision to call plays in 2022 can be found in the Buffalo News clip below:

Here is more from Sean McDermott on the current plan for the #Bills’ defense in 2023. pic.twitter.com/pdlyYNwRBQ — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) March 27, 2023

Related

Buffalo Bills release updated renderings of new stadium Ranking the 5 biggest remaining needs on the Bills roster 2023 NFL draft: Buffalo Bills official hat revealed, get yours now before the NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire