The Bills came into Sunday’s game against the Jets with losses in two of their last three games and their offensive performance in the victory left much to be desired, but there weren’t any bad feelings about the offense come the end of Week 10.

An easy touchdown drive opened the game and the Bills piled up 489 yards in a 45-17 win that looked like the kind of performance they put up regularly while opening the season with a 4-1 record. They posted 139 rushing yards in the win, which was an area where head coach Sean McDermott wanted to see improvement.

When the win was in the books, McDermott credited offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with sending the team in the right direction.

“I thought Brian Daboll called a great game. I really did,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Changed the look enough and changed the profile of the offense, and I thought that was well executed and good to get stuff going there. [The offense] gives us tons of energy.”

The Jets have been making life easy on their opponents for weeks, so future games will tell whether the Bills have fully gotten back on track or if they just had the good fortune of facing one of the worst teams in the league.

Sean McDermott: Brian Daboll changed the profile of the offense Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk