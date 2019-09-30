Sean McDermott shoos Bill Belichick's son off field during Bills' pregame warm-ups

Even in defeat, the Buffalo Bills created plenty of drama in the AFC East during their loss to the New England Patriots. As it turns out, even more drama came before the game.

As the Bills ended their pregame warm-ups, head coach Sean McDermott noticed a pair of Patriots staffers lurking on the sidelines. An angry McDermott soon yelled at the two to get off the field.

Sean McDermott shooing a couple of Patriots staffers off the field who were watching the end of #Bills warmups.

McDermott appears pretty unhappy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6CV8a0sOQc — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2019

Adding to the intrigue is that the younger of those Patriots staffers is Brian Belichick, a coaching assistant for the Patriots and the son of Bill Belichick.

It’s worth noting that the Bills’ New Era Field only features one tunnel to both locker rooms, and the Bills warm up right in front of that tunnel. So the Patriots staffers weren’t suspiciously out of place, McDermott just didn’t like them lingering.

It's unclear what rule McDermott felt the Patriots were running afoul of, but you have to imagine a good amount of NFL coaches don’t take kindly to opponent watching their warm-ups, especially when that opponent is the Patriots. They kind of have a history of looking where they shouldn’t.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

McDermott would later become even angrier during the Bills’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots when New England cornerback Jonathan Jones laid a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen out of the game. McDermott questioned why Jones wasn’t ejected after the game, and said the hit had no place in football.

