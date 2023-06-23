Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane sign extensions with the Bills

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are sticking around through the 2027 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills announced that the head coach and general manager of the team have signed contract extensions. It’s the second time the duo have been extended by the Bills.

Since their arrival in Buffalo in 2017, the Bills have made the postseason in five of those six years. McDermott owns a .639 winning percentage, the best in the franchise’s history.

While McDermott was hired first, Buffalo hired Beane a short time later in 2017. Both were previously with the Carolina Panthers.

Bills owner Terry Pegula released these statements on McDermott and Beane:

“I remember before (McDermott’s) interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.” “Brandon is a very competitive person. I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He’s not afraid to say what he’s thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire