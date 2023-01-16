Sean McDermott on Bills win: 'We have a lot to take out of this game'
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Bills win: 'We have a lot to take out of this game'.
Daniel Jones, in his playoff debut, directed a terrific offense and Saquon Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat the host Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, Sunday at US Bank Stadium.
National reactions: Close #Bills win vs. #Dolphins causes questions to be asked:
The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card Playoff and QB Daniel Jones is the Giants Wire Player of the Game.
Chris Olave has been selected for the Pro Football Focus 2022 All-Rookie Team, having outplayed both of the receivers drafted ahead of him:
Big Blue rode their offense in the 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings.
The Vikings had a textbook 12-play, 75-yard drive to open Sunday’s wild card game in Minnesota. With most of the nation still watching the end of the Bills’ victory over the Dolphins, which went almost four hours, the Vikings took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. They had only one third down, [more]
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 01/15/2023
The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy kicks off with six action-packed games this Wild Card Weekend. RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule – Bracket, game dates, times and TV networks for Wild Card Weekend and more Two of those match ups will be featured on NBC and Peacock starting
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 16th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
The Patriots want Bill O'Brien, but Bill O'Brien may not want the Patriots.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.