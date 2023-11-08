Sean McDermott: Bills are too inconsistent

When they're playing their best, the Bills are as good as any team in the NFL. But they haven't played their best consistently, especially not recently.

The Bills have lost three of their last five games, and the two games they won were both narrow escapes on which they got away with uncalled penalties on the last play of the game. Regarding their most recent loss, Sunday night against the Bengals, Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted that inconsistency is a major problem.

“Just too inconsistent overall,” McDermott said, via USA Today. “Not enough complementary football. Turned the ball over twice, I thought the defense got off to a slow start the first drive in particular. . . . Too much inconsistencies in the kicking game as well as just the offense overall. Some good plays and just not enough of them.”

McDermott acknowledged his team struggled to put it together for four quarters.

“I thought we got off to a really good start in a rhythm and then after that, it was tough sledding,” McDermott said. “And that can’t happen against a good football team that is known for scoring points.”

That can't happen at all if the Bills want to be a playoff team. They're good enough that they should be, but at 5-4 it's no lock that they will be. And missing the playoffs with this roster would be a major missed opportunity.