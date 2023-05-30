Sean McDermott: Bills players, staff took CPR training this offseason

Following the circumstances with Damar Hamlin during the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have decided to continue to support him with a strong team gesture.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott revealed that the Bills decided to join together and take on CPR training this offseason.

“Most of the players and all the staff went through CPR training,” McDermott said. “You learn a lot through that experience.”

See the clip below for more from McDermott:

"Our entire staff and most of the players went thru a formal CPR training this offseason.. It was great to see the turnout we had and we're hoping it will be league wide soon enough" ~ Sean McDermott #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1ZkqkFnqsb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire