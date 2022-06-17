Sean McDermott on Bills CB Dane Jackson: ‘Dane’s a winner’

There has been some buzz around the cornerback group for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

From the addition of CB Kair Elam from Florida in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the play of Dane Jackson in the absence of injured pro-bowler Tre White, the corner position has been one of interest.

While the team and fans await White’s return, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott threw his support behind the player filling in for him at OTA workouts this week.

That being Dane Jackson, of course.

“Dane’s a winner”, McDermott said while addressing the press.

“He is committed. He’s one of the first ones here every morning, one of the last to leave. Comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times, and he’s a true pro.”

Questions had surrounded the cornerback position since last season, from who would fill in during White’s recovery to who would replace former starter and departed free agent Levi Wallace.

The Bills have answered them, whether it’s been Jackson’s play on the field or the addition of Elam.

And while he’s expressed his confidence in him before, McDermott isn’t the only one commending Jackson for his play and work ethic.

DC Leslie Frazier sang his praises during OTA’s as well, calling the CB’s gameplay experience last season “tremendously valuable” during his latest press conference.

“He played a lot of snaps for us”, Frazier added. “Really held his own, the moments never seemed too big for him. One of the best tackling young corners that’s in the league”.

That is high praise from Jackson’s coaches, and affirmation of the young CB himself as well as to the fans who’ve wondered if the team would look to add talent to White’s position until he returns.

With Jackson performing well as the next-man-up, there is reason for optimism that he’ll be able to hold down the fort at the corner while White returns and continue to contribute in rotations with the position group.

That type of youth and depth is valuable, especially in providing the team with competition and performance on the field against opponents, and also in helping to not only fill in for White but to help share the workload as he eventually transitions back to gameplay.

Jackson held his own last season and is continuing to earn the praises of the Bills coaching staff, which is both a testament to the team’s scouting and player development as well as to his work ethic.

