Sean McDermott already rules out three Bills players vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills will officially be shorthanded against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

During his weekly Friday segment with the team’s radio affiliate, WGR-550, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott already ruled out three players. Those being safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Hyde, Phillips and Jackson had not practiced yet this week via the team’s injury reports.

Hyde and Jackson both sustained neck injury in Week 2 against the Tennessee Tians. Phillips suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire