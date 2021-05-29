Sean McVay 'very pleased' with Matthew Stafford's performance at Rams camp thus far

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has liked what he's seen from new quarterback Matthew Stafford thus far. McVay told reporters he is "very pleased" with how Stafford has performed during Rams camp.

McVay made those comments while speaking with reporters during a media session. The Rams uploaded the interview to their YouTube page Friday.

McVay talks about Stafford around the 2:17 mark of the video:

"I think we're in the early phases of it. But certainly, the way he's handled things up to this point, been very pleased. He's a joy to be around every single day. The consistency that he comes in to work with is definitely something that he makes it really fun. And been pleased with what he's done up to this point."

After spending his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was acquired by the Rams in January. The move cost McVay and the Rams two first-round picks and former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

Matthew Stafford hoping to push Rams to Super Bowl win

Stafford has put up some strong seasons in his career, but his performance has gone to waste with the Lions. The team hasn't made the postseason since 2016.

Expectations will be much higher with the Rams. Under McVay, the Rams have made the playoffs three out of four seasons. The team made it to the Super Bowl in 2018, where it lost to the New England Patriots.

While Goff looked like a future superstar that season, his numbers declined in 2019 and 2020, causing the Rams to look for an upgrade. Given how much the team gave up to acquire Stafford, there will be pressure on both him and McVay to prove this new marriage will be better than the old one.

