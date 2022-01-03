Sean Mannion throws first NFL TD pass after connecting with center for 21 yards

There are a couple of reasons why Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion will remember his start in Green Bay in Week 17.

The QB filling in for Kirk Cousins (COVID-19) waited until the last play of the third quarter to throw his first NFL TD pass.

The former Oregon State star was all over 29 years and 252 days old before a pass he threw reached an NFL end zone.

However, on the march to those six points, Mannion also completed a 21-yard pass to his center, Garrett Bradbury.

The pass was intended for tight end Tyler Conklin, who took a massive hit and the ball squirted back toward where the pass originated.

Bradbury was on the spot, catching the carom and running it to the Green Bay 14.

The drive was completed when Mannion hit K.J. Osborn for a 14-yard TD, the first in an NFL career that began in 2015.