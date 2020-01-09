Sean Mannion joins the Talkin' Beavers podcast ahead of his playoff game against the 49ers

The all-time leading passer in Oregon State history still has a soft spot for his alma mater.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion joined Nigel Burton on the Talkin' Beavers podcast this week ahead of his pivotal playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. They talk about how Mannion's NFL career is coming along, reminisce about the college days in Corvallis, discuss why he chose Oregon State in the first place, and then finish off with a game of this-or-that including "duck or get punched in the face".

With the Beavers, Mannion finished his career not only the all-time leader in passing yards in school history, but Pac-12 history. He was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams where he spent four seasons. This past offseason, he signed with the Vikings to backup Kirk Cousins.

