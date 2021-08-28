Sean Manaea forced to change glove before Athletics-Yankees game

Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
Umps force Manaea to change glove before A's-Yankees game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sean Manaea had his glove checked and removed prior to the Athletics' game against the New York Yankees on Friday at the Oakland Coliseum, but it's not for the reason you might think.

Before Manaea ever threw a pitch to Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu, the umpires took his glove, apparently not happy with the color of the leather.

The entire A's infield surrounded Manaea and the umpires, and manager Bob Melvin joined the discussion, clearly unhappy with the situation.

Fellow A's lefty starter Cole Irvin was forced to run up the tunnel to the A's clubhouse to retrieve one of his gloves for Manaea to use.

The problem? Manaea has been using the same glove all season, making 25 previous starts using it.

Melvin spoke to NBC Sports California's Dallas Braden during the top of the third inning and used a boxing analogy to try to explain what happened.

"Just an umpire making him change his gloves right before the round, I guess," Melvin said. "I don't know. He's used it the whole year. I didn't understand it."

Here is what Rule 3.07 says in the official MLB Rule Book, regarding pitcher's gloves:

3.07 Pitcher’s Glove(a)  The pitcher’s glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, gray, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner. No fielder, regardless of position, may use a fielding glove that falls within a PANTONE® color set lighter than the current 14-series

RELATED: A's still have "fight" in them despite loss to Yankees

Again, Manaea has been using the same glove all season, so it's noteworthy that the umpires made him change it Friday. It's possible someone on the Yankees said something, prompting the switch.

