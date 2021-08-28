Sean Manaea forced to change glove before Athletics-Yankees game

Umps force Manaea to change glove before A's-Yankees game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sean Manaea had his glove checked and removed prior to the Athletics' game against the New York Yankees on Friday at the Oakland Coliseum, but it's not for the reason you might think.

Before Manaea ever threw a pitch to Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu, the umpires took his glove, apparently not happy with the color of the leather.

The entire A's infield surrounded Manaea and the umpires, and manager Bob Melvin joined the discussion, clearly unhappy with the situation.

The umpires forced Sean Manaea to switch out the glove he's been using all season 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lvDyxjESwL — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2021

Fellow A's lefty starter Cole Irvin was forced to run up the tunnel to the A's clubhouse to retrieve one of his gloves for Manaea to use.

Sean Manaea is wearing Cole Irvin's glove, which has "Swirvin" stitched on the side. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 28, 2021

The problem? Manaea has been using the same glove all season, making 25 previous starts using it.

Umps are making Manaea use a different glove. He tosses the original one into the dugout. Seems unnecessary given that it was the same glove he's used all season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 28, 2021

Melvin spoke to NBC Sports California's Dallas Braden during the top of the third inning and used a boxing analogy to try to explain what happened.

"Just an umpire making him change his gloves right before the round, I guess," Melvin said. "I don't know. He's used it the whole year. I didn't understand it."

Even BoMel doesn't understand why the umpires forced Manaea to switch his glove pic.twitter.com/AJdfyxeKAo — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2021

Here is what Rule 3.07 says in the official MLB Rule Book, regarding pitcher's gloves:

3.07 Pitcher’s Glove(a) The pitcher’s glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, gray, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner. No fielder, regardless of position, may use a fielding glove that falls within a PANTONE® color set lighter than the current 14-series

Again, Manaea has been using the same glove all season, so it's noteworthy that the umpires made him change it Friday. It's possible someone on the Yankees said something, prompting the switch.