Linebacker Sean Lee announced his retirement on Monday, but he doesn’t plan on saying farewell to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys opened their pre-draft press conference with Lee saying a few words about his decision, including that he’d contemplated it while injured in the past. He said calls from teammates and team owner Jerry Jones helped him keep going for 11 years in the NFL.

Lee said that he wants to remain involved with the Cowboys in the years to come and was asked if that would include a move into coaching. Lee said h’s going to take some time before deciding next steps.

“That’s definitely something I’m going to consider,” Lee said. “I think anytime you get into coaching, the type of work they do, it’s incredible how hard they work and what they do. If I’m ever going to get committed to something, I’m gonna need to be full in no matter what knowing me and how I would approach it. Right now, I think it’s a good time for me to just step away. Until I’m ready to make that commitment full out, which is a possibility, believe me. I love this game and love being around it. There’s a period right now where I’m going to miss playing dearly and I think I need to get over that for a while, take some time with that, and then maybe make a decision on the back end of that.”

Jones said that one of the things he wanted when he bought the team was to build relationships with people like Lee and that he’s confident “this isn’t the last time we’re sitting here all together,” so it seems likely that Lee and the Cowboys will find a way to continue working together.

Sean Lee wants to stay involved with Cowboys, will consider coaching originally appeared on Pro Football Talk