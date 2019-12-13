Sean Lee questionable with Leighton Vander Esch out

Sean Lee did not practice all week with pectoral and thigh injuries. The Cowboys list him as questionable but are encouraged he will play Sunday against the Rams.

“We feel good about him being able to play this week,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys need Lee with starting weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch due to miss his fourth consecutive game with a neck injury. The Cowboys ruled out Vander Esch.

The Cowboys added receiver Ventell Bryant to the injury report with a knee issue that kept him out Friday. They list him as questionable.