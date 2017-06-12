Sean Lee not rehabbing, feeling great for a change

Sean Lee had his healthiest season a year ago, and that has continued into the offseason. For the first time since 2012, the Cowboys linebacker isn’t spending his spring rehabbing from surgery.

“It’s nice to feel good this time of year,” Lee said, via dallascowboys.com.

Lee, who, in 2017, earned All-Pro honors for the first time, has followed a cautious practice schedule by never going three consecutive days. Although Lee isn’t thrilled sitting and watching some days, it is better than in previous offseasons.

In 2013, he was rehabbing a season-ending toe injury. A year later, Lee tore an ACL on the first day of OTAs. In 2015, he was returning from a knee injury. In 2016, he had offseason arthroscopic surgery.

“I think we’re working the right way,” Lee said of his practice schedule. “I’d like to get out there a little more, but we have a good plan for me and I feel great.”

Lee missed 37 of a possible 112 games in his first seven seasons. He has never played a full, 16-game schedule, but the only game he missed last season was the meaningless regular-season finale.