Sean Lee has “to figure things out” about playing future

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee‘s ninth NFL season came to an end with Saturday night’s loss to the Rams and that means it is time for him to contemplate whether a 10th season is in the cards.

The oft-injured Lee played in seven games this season as a hamstring injury kept him out for big chunks of the season. Lee’s absence opened the door for first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch to establish himself as a big piece of the Dallas defense’s future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Whether Lee is part of the Cowboys future in any form sits alongside the question of whether he’ll continue playing for anyone as things for Lee to mull over in the near future.

“We will see. I am going to take some time and think about it,” Lee said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Obviously, staying healthy is something I need to do if I want to keep playing. But I do love playing the game. I love the organization. We have to figure out the future. There is a decision. I need to talk to my family. And see what the deal is Cowboys wise. We have to figure things out.”

Lee has a $7 million salary and a cap hit of $10.075 million in 2019. The least likely outcome for Lee would seem to be his return at that price tag and the Cowboys would get $7 million in cap space back if they did release Lee in the coming weeks.