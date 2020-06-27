Sean Lee feels like the old man but is excited for another year in Dallas

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee turns 34 next month, and he heads into his 11th season in Dallas. He thinks he has something to add in Dallas, as the old guy on the defense.

“You feel like the old man when you realize some of these mid-, late-’90s birthdays of the guys you’re playing with,” Lee told ESPN. “It does keep you young. But I’m as excited as I’ve ever been and love the game as much as I ever loved it. It’s good. It gives you a sense of urgency that you only have so many shots to win a championship. When you get near the end and don’t have that championship, you feel that more than ever.”

Lee says he wishes he could have spent more time with those young teammates this offseason, but the pandemic has made this an offseason unlike any other.

“That’s the toughest part, not being around the guys and building that bond that you work on from March to now,” Lee said. “The shared sacrifice of lifting and running together and kind of growing closer over time with hard work.”

When training camps open in a month, Lee and his much-younger teammates will do some of that shared work, and Lee will be a good example to the young players of how to approach the game if you want a long career.

