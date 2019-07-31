Sean Lee day to day with sprained right knee

Sean Lee‘s career always has involved a qualifier. If he stays healthy. . . .

He hasn’t had much luck in the injury department in his career.

Lee, 33, missed nine games last season and has missed 51 in nine seasons. Now in his 10th training camp, Lee sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Lee will not need surgery.

“Sean Lee tweaked his knee a little bit [Monday],” Garrett said. “He missed [practice Tuesday] for that reason. We’ll take his situation day by day. We don’t think his situation is serious, but we felt like it was better to give him a little time.”

The Cowboys will exercise caution with Lee for obvious reasons, hoping to keep him healthy for the season opener.

Lee, who has moved to strongside linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith now the team’s top two linebackers, has volunteered to play special teams. If he stays healthy. . .