Sean Grande explains why Kyrie Irving doesn't deserve all the blame for Celtics' struggles

During the Celtics' tumultuous 2018-19 season, Kyrie Irving received plenty of criticism for the team's struggles.

The star point guard, who ended his two-year stint with the C's by signing with the Nets in free agency, often was criticized for doing a poor job leading his young teammates. While some of that criticism may be warranted, Celtics voice Sean Grande says it's not as simple as putting all the blame on Kyrie.

"The easiest thing to do in the world is to put all of the chips on Kyrie's shoulders as we move him out of town," Grande said on "Arbella Early Edition". "It is more complicated than that, it is more layered than that.

"There are a variety of people who deserve blame ... I think [Brad Stevens] would own the decision to force-feed Gordon Hayward at the start of the year in an attempt to sort of 'fake it until you make it.' That, I think, caused resentment probably among the younger guys."

