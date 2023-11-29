Sean East texted Dennis Gates to change Mizzou basketball's starting lineup, helping MU win in Pittsburgh

Some late-night musings are more productive than others.

You may have noticed a different look to Missouri men’s basketball’s starting lineup for its matchup Tuesday evening against Pittsburgh in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

Indiana transfer Tamar Bates and sophomore Aidan Shaw were on the court from the beginning for the first time this season. Big man Connor Vanover and Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill were on the bench.

MU coach Dennis Gates said it was team captain Sean East II’s idea, and that the point guard texted it to him in the wee hours of the morning. It’s also part of what Gates believes helped the Tigers to a tricky, 71-64 win in Pittsburgh.

“He (East) just said, “Hey, what do you think about this?” Gates said. “And I took his advice, I looked at it, dissected it from an analytical standpoint, but he planted to seed, and I said, ‘OK, let me look into that.’ And analytically — defensively and offensively — it gave us what we needed.”

Nov 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II (55) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) defends during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Tigers won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a sluggish start to the second season of the Gates era. The Tigers lost by double digits to Memphis before being stunned by Jackson State on Norm Stewart Court. Outside of a 20-point comeback, there hasn’t been much of the magic that seemed to lift Missouri to last season’s NCAA Tournament.

So, East got to thinking.

Then he dropped the bug in his coach’s ear at about 1 a.m. Sunday after an eight-point win over Loyola (Maryland) on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

“Just being around the game a lot and just seeing how the team was going, we knew we needed to change,” East said. “So, at that point, we just had to think about it and sit and talk with Coach Gates and just read the energy in the room. It was just the right decision. You know, we needed a spark, and them two guys (Shaw and Bates) bring a consistent spark every day.”

Gates listened. He posted lineups in the team's practice facility that listed first-, second- and scout-team players for the week’s training after the Loyola game.

Vanover, who had started three of MU’s four games after missing the opening three contests due to an NCAA ruling, had been demoted all the way to the scout team.

He didn’t blink.

“I told him I wasn’t going to play him, and he accepted that; he wasn't afraid of the accountability that I had for him,” Gates said. “I said, ‘If you're not going to give us what we need, then I'm not going to play you.’ And he said, ‘OK, coach.’

“And from there, literally, Connor Vanover did not practice the last two days. He didn't practice the day after our game. He didn't practice yesterday. He was on the scout team. … He didn't bark, he didn't fuss, he didn't bite, he didn't have a bad attitude. He came and gave his very best on the scout team, and we saw a reflection of that in the game.”

Vanover finished the day with seven rebounds and two blocks — both season-highs for the Oral Roberts transfer.

Beyond the big man's best MU showing, Gates like a lot of what he saw in the Steel City.

Nov 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw (23) dunks the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Tigers won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He said the Tigers wanted to play a complete game, and were allowed to do that based on the substitution pattern that stemmed from the altered lineup.

The Tigers managed to contain NBA prospect Carlton Carrington, who Gates said is a potential ACC Player of the Year. Missouri held him to a 1-of-7 mark from the field.

Pittsburgh, which shoots the 3 to the tune of 30.7 attempts and 10.5 makes per game, was just 7-of-25 from deep, including a late pair from Blake Hinson that kept the game interesting down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Missouri was hard-nosed in a punching match.

The Tigers took a season-low 22 attempts from 3, and went to the free-throw line just 14 times, well short of the Panthers’ 31 attempts.

But MU outrebounded the Panthers 36-33, and managed 11 second chance points off of 11 offensive boards. The Tigers scored 30 points in the paint, all while holding Pitt (6-2) to just 16 total field goals.

“I'll take that any day of the week,” Gates said. “Especially when we're on the other end being able to execute and control them with points in the paint.”

East, the mastermind behind the lineup, led Missouri with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, delivering on the court in the same game that Gates trusted him enough to take his lineup advice.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Missouri (6-2) in November. But the Tigers will head into the second month of the season on the back of a tough road win.

“We needed to come on road with a type of disposition and a fight to us, and I knew they would bring that,” East said. “So I just thought, pair that with the three seniors (East; Nick Honor; Noah Carter) that we've got that’s returning from last year, I knew it'd be a good kind of mix.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Sean East texted Dennis Gates to change Mizzou's lineup, helping MU win in Pittsburgh