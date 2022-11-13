Sean Durzi with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury. Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State's 56-14 rout of Indiana. ''We'll have to see, but it didn't look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,'' coach Ryan Day said.