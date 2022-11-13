Sean Durzi with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Sean Durzi (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/12/2022
The Nashville Predators are back inside Bridgestone Arena for a game against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
Detroit Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren and Derek Lalonde, Nov. 12, 2022 in El Segundo, Calif.
Lions looking to snap what head coach Dan Campbell called a "brutal" 13-game road losing streak
Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move.
When it comes to the recent play of quarterback Justin Fields, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is not claiming credit for the Xs and Os that made it possible. Instead, Getsy is giving Fields all the credit for doing things that simply can’t be coached. “Obviously, he made some plays that were miraculous,” Getsy said, [more]
Some of these 2000s looks...you have to laugh. Lolllllllll.View Entire Post ›
Alex Pereira continues to have Israel Adesanya's number as he moves to 3-0 vs. "The Last Stylebender."
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
USC has games against UCLA and Notre Dame ahead of a potential Pac-12 title game. Can the Trojans get into the top four?
Two new champions were crowned Saturday at UFC 281 in New York City.
Follow round-by-round updates from the UFC 281 main event plus Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler and Weili Zhang vs Carla Esparza
Steph Curry drilled an acrobatic half-court shot after the buzzer to end the first quarter of Friday night's game.
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Watch Erin Blanchfield silence the "Meatball Molly" chants with a nasty submission.
Jackson State football score vs. Alabama A&M: Live updates as risk undefeated season
The hard-hitting Pereira cracked Adesanya in the fifth round and the course of UFC history was changed.
The Lakers fell to 2-10 after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, unable to overcomes mistakes and turnovers at the end of each half.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury. Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State's 56-14 rout of Indiana. ''We'll have to see, but it didn't look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,'' coach Ryan Day said.
Dismal outing brings plenty of responses.