Sean Doolittle's wife, Eireann Dolan, tweets about Astros' scandal

Sean Doolittle's wife, Eireann Dolan, eviscerated the Houston Astros on Twitter Saturday afternoon in the wake of MLB's findings that the Astros systematically stole signs throughout the 2017 season, pointing out in her tweets what the scandal did to the Astros' opponents throughout the league that season.

How many opposing pitchers had to stand up and answer uncomfortable questions after rough outings in HOU in 2017? How many hours of footage do we have of them taking the blame for their performances, only to find out years later that the other team wasn't operating on the level? — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) January 18, 2020

Dolan pointed out that a large number of pitchers were scrutinized for poor performances against the Astros during the 2017 season, asking what those numbers would have done to their future earnings - not to mention mental state.

In 2017, the Astros led Major League Baseball in hits (1581), runs (896), doubles (346), RBI (854) as well as team batting average (.282) during the 162-game season en route to winning the 2017 World Series.

Doolittle reacted to the news of MLB's findings on Thursday on Twitter, thanking those who came forward to bring the sign-stealing allegations to light. The Astros fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch last week and Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora lost their jobs with the Mets and Red Sox over the scandal.

Sign stealing is part of baseball. It's gamesmanship. A runner picking up signs from 2nd base or looking for how a pitcher might be tipping his pitches based on how he comes set is fair game. If you can do it using your eye balls it's ok. If you're using technology it's cheating. — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 15, 2019

