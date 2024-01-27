Sean Desai set for interviews with Bills, Falcons

Sean Desai won't be back as the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2024, but he could be in that role for another team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Desai is set to interview with the Bills and Falcons on Saturday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott served as the team's coordinator during the 2023 season and the Falcons are building a staff after hiring Raheem Morris as their head coach this week.

Desai was hired by the Eagles last year, but the team stripped him of play-calling duties during the season. The move to Matt Patricia didn't pay off with improved results and Vic Fangio is expected to be the new defensive coordinator in Philly.

Desai worked for the Seahawks before joining the Eagles and also worked under Fangio with the Bears before becoming the defensive coordinator in Chicago in 2021.