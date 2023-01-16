Sean Desai set to interview with Browns Monday

The Seahawks’ season ended on Saturday and that leaves associate head coach Sean Desai free to talk to the Browns on Monday.

The Browns requested permission to interview Desai for their defensive coordinator position last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview is scheduled for Monday.

Desai joined the Seahawks in 2021 after spending nine years on the Bears staff. He was the defensive coordinator for the last of those seasons and spent the previous two years as the safeties coach.

The Browns have also interviewed former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined a chance to interview with the team.

UPDATE 10:21 a.m. ET: The Browns confirmed Desai’s interview will take place on Monday.

