Sean Desai gets second interview for Eagles’ defensive coordinator job

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai remains one of the hottest candidates on the coaching market. Desai has interviewed for at least five different open defensive coordinator positions during this hiring cycle – and he’s doing another second round interview today.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Desai is in Philadelphia for his second interview with the reigning NFC champion Eagles for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

#Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai is in the building in Philly today, doing a second interview for the #Eagles vacant DC job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Desai, a Vic Fangio disciple, is a finalist for the post previously held by Jonathan Gannon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

Desai was on the Bears’ defensive staff from 2013-2021, serving as Chicago’s defensive coordinator in his last season before Seattle hired him. He has also interviewed with the Ravens, Browns, Dolphins and Vikings.

More Latest Seahawks News!

