Sean Davis visiting Colts

Free agent safety Sean Davis‘ hunt for a new team will take him to Indianapolis.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davis is visiting with the Colts on Thursday. He previously met with the Bills, but obviously did not agree to a deal with the AFC East club.

Davis has played for the Steelers for the last five seasons, although he was briefly with Washington last year before being released and returning to Pittsburgh. He has 259 tackles, five interceptions, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 64 career games.

The Colts have Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, and George Odum back from last year’s safety group. Tavon Wilson signed with the 49ers and Malik Hooker remains a free agent.

Sean Davis visiting Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

