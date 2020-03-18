Safety Sean Davis has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Washington, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Davis, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh made him a second-round choice in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He played 48 games with 41 starts in his time in Pittsburgh, making 247 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

He and Landon Collins should form one of the top safety tandems in the league.

Sean Davis signing with Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk