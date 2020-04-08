Sean Davis loved practices with Antonio Brown and credits the receiver for making him better

The Redskins have to raise the level of intensity in practice. That's a message that Ron Rivera, as well as free agent signings such as Thomas Davis and Kendall Fuller, have already started spreading.

Fortunately, Sean Davis should have no problem dealing with any sort of increase. The 2016 Pittsburgh draft pick faced off with Antonio Brown for three seasons at Steelers practice, and he explained to the Redskins Talk podcast what that was like.

"It was awesome," Davis said. "It battle-hardened me and it made me ready."

While the wide receiver's life has really taken a turn over the last year or so, he might've been the sport's most feared non-QB before going sideways. Think about this: Brown's worst yardage output from 2013 to 2018 came in 2016, when he really fell off - and posted 1,284 yards.

During his appearance on Redskins Talk - the full interview will be available this weekend, by the way, but you can watch this particular part of the chat in the video above - Davis couldn't have been more complimentary of Brown.

"He's a workhorse," the safety said. "He's going to talk crazy but he's also going to outwork you, too, so I love everything about him."

Brown wasn't just a problem to cover. Like the defender mentioned, Brown also would go off with his language. When asked what Brown's trash talk was like, Davis called it "rated R for sure."

Even daily helpings of that didn't take away from Davis' fond recollections of his time with Brown, though. And this following description of the overall experience certainly sounds like the kind of thing Rivera wants to implement in Washington.

"You had to be on your A-game because he was coming in prepared, he was coming in to put on a show everyday at practice," Davis said. "It's really a game every practice."

