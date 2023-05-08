Sean Clifford works through first mini camp with Packers

The Green Bay Packers made a somewhat surprising move with a fifth-round draft pick when the team selected Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford way before most draft analysts predicted Clifford could possibly go. But none of that mattered to the Packers, who saw a veteran leader in Clifford that could be a serviceable backup option for the franchise in the years to come. This weekend saw Clifford suit up for the first time and hit a practice field as the Packers held their first post-draft mini-camp for rookies and some select veterans.

Clifford, sporting his new No. 8 jersey, got in some reps and worked some drills, and received some advice from another Packers backup quarterback, Danny Etling. Clifford is expected to jump right into battle for the team’s top backup spot behind starter Jordan Love, so Clifford wasted no time getting to work with his new contract signed.

Here are some of the best images of Clifford enjoying and working his first NFL mini camp.

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford (8) and Danny Etling (19) during the 2023 Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Don Hutson Center indoor practice facility in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

