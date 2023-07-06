Sean Clifford shows off house warming gift from Aaron Rodgers

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford isn’t exactly replacing an all-time great in Green Bay, but he is occupying the locker of a future Pro Football Hall of Fame player. Aaron Rodgers, who parted ways with the Packers this offseason and joined the New York Jets, left his locker vacant and waiting to be filled. It just so happens that space now belongs to Clifford, the former six-year quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

Once Rodgers got word that his locker was being given to Clifford, Rodgers arranged to send a framed signed jersey to the Packers rookie. Needless to say, Clifford was more than appreciative of the gift!

“Not a bad house warming gift,” Clifford announced on his Twitter profile recently.

Clifford was a fifth-round draft pick of the Packers, surprising many by being drafted as early as he was. Some draft analysts were surprised Clifford was drafted at all. Clifford, Penn State’s all-time passing leader, is working to be the top backup quarterback for the Packers behind starter Jordan Love, whom the Packers originally drafted to backup Rodgers while waiting for the changing of the guard similar to how Rodgers was drafted to succeed Brett Favre. Clifford’s role is not one to push Love to become the starter, but he could prove to be a serviceable backup option for the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire