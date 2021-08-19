Sean Clifford named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford was named to another watch list on Thursday, with the start of the 2021 college football season continuing to inch closer and closer. Clifford was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Unlike some other notable passing awards, the Golden Arm Award is specifically for college football seniors or upperclassmen scheduled to graduate with their class. So no freshmen or sophomores are going to be among the watch-list candidates.

Clifford is set to begin his third season as Penn State’s starting quarterback. He will enter 2021 looking to shrug off some negative moments from the 2020 season. With Mike Yurcich coaching him and calling the offense, Clifford could be set to have his best season yet as a Penn State quarterback.

Last year’s recipient of the Golden Arm award was Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Other past winners of the award include Joe Burrow, Marcus Mariota, Andrew Luck, Matt Ryan, Peyton Manning, and Carson Palmer. No Penn State player has managed to win the award, which was first presented in 1987 to Syracuse’s Don McPherson.

