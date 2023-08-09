Sean Clifford with inside track to top backup QB job with Packers?

It appears as though former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is putting himself in a good position on the Green Bay Packers depth chart as the NFL preseason gets started. An unofficial depth chart released by the Packers this week listed Clifford as the second-string option behind starter Jordan Love.

The Packers make sure to emphasize that this is not a concrete depth chart at this point, but seeing Clifford listed second on the quarterback list behind the team’s franchise quarterback has to be an encouraging sign for the former Nittany Lion. This look at the roster comes after the Packers made a roster move earlier this week to release another potential backup quarterback option, Danny Etling.

When the Packers used a fifth-round draft pick on Clifford in the 2023 NFL draft, it was expected to be a move to add to the franchise’s quarterback depth in a way that figures to have Clifford involved. And as he continues to have a solid showing in Packers training camp, the franchise obviously felt comfortable with parting ways with the veteran Etling this week to make room on the roster for other needs.

The first “unofficial” depth chart of the season released by the Packers. Also note that DC Joe Barry will coach from the box on Friday at Cincinnati. He was typically on the sideline last season. pic.twitter.com/cTQzWZHK9I — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 8, 2023

Clifford passed for 10,661 career yards at Penn State with 86 career touchdown passes. He capped his lengthy six-year stint at Penn State by leading the Nittany Lions to a victory in the Rose Bowl and earning Rose Bowl offensive MVP honors in his final game with the program.

Clifford was a bit of a surprise draft pick by the Packers, but it does seem as though he is taking advantage of the opportunity so far. Clifford and the Packers open their preseason on Friday night in Cincinnati, where they are having joint practices with the Bengals leading up to the first preseason game of the year.

