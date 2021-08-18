Sean Clifford excited to play in sold-out stadiums again in 2021

The buzz is back about college football now that people can be back in the stadiums for the upcoming season. And after being forced to play in front of an empty Beaver Stadium and around the Big Ten last season, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is one of many who is looking forward to playing in front of packed houses once again.

Clifford spoke about the excitement of playing in front of a sold-out Beaver Stadium crowd for the 2021 season after not having fans in the stadium in 2020 due to COVID19 on a recent Zoom call with the media.

“Really good, happy to have everyone back. Really excited to have everyone back,” Clifford said when asked about playing in front of fans again. “I’m excited to have our fans back.”

I Asked @PennStateFball QB Sean Clifford about playing in front of sold out crowd this upcoming season#PennState @NittanyLionWire pic.twitter.com/GPKzZC34bc — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 12, 2021

The last time that Penn State played in front of a Sold Out Beaver Stadium was November 2019, when Penn State took down Rutgers.

Penn State will officially welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium on September 11 for the 2021 home opener against Ball State. Penn State’s stadium-wide whiteout has been announced for the following weekend when Auburn comes to town.

Penn State’s season kicks off on the road against Wisconsin on September 4.

