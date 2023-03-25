Sean Clifford discusses not being invited to NFL combine

After his pro day workout on Friday, the now former Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford spoke to the media.

It did not take long for him to be asked about and then address his thoughts on not being invited to the NFL scouting combine earlier in the month. Clifford dove right in by saying “I mean, I feel like I was snubbed for sure, the body of work that I’ve had with these teams here when I didn’t see my name as a Combine guy, I felt disrespected for sure. But, hey, it’s just more fuel to the fire…”

Both college football and NFL draft pundits have long discounted Clifford. While he doesn’t have the physical gifts or the film to flash to NFL teams, what he brings to the team as a whole with his leadership and work ethic is what he is trying to sell as well as his teammates. His center, Juice Scruggs mentioned that is what he tells teams when they ask them about his former quarterback.

“They want to know what type of player he is, how is he off the field…that’s a guy that you should not pass up on. Whoever gets him is getting a steal because that guy works day in and day out, and he doesn’t complain. He comes in, works, and makes sure everybody else is good, too. He’s just a leader at heart. I tell that to every team that asks.”

Scruggs should find himself drafted and potentially starting right away. At the very least he will be in the league as a serviceable player for a long time. Clifford with his work and leadership would be a great addition to any quarterback room. Teams look for that, especially with other young quarterbacks around and teams should be able to recognize that.

