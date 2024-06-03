Sean Casey talks Judge, Soto, Miracle League

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former Yankees hitting coach and MLB veteran Sean Casey joins Yankees Nation as the Bombers stay hot. He and Marc Malusis break down Judge’s offensive tear, the state of the pitching rotation, and the public perception of general manager Brian Cashman.

